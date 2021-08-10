‘Open Your Umbrella’ fundraiser starts Thursday

The Snowmass Village Community Outreach Fund was established more than 28 years ago to assist people living in Snowmass Village. The fund has helped more than 40 residents in the past five years and has given more than $18,000 in assistance. The amounts given vary from $100,000 to $200,000 and go to community members who find themselves in need of help. In most cases the funds help cover the cost of rent, medical bills, child care, food, medical travel or legal help. Assistance also has been provided to local teachers to help in their volunteer efforts overseas.

This year’s main source of income is “Open Your Umbrella” campaign and starts Thursday at Alpine Bank Snowmass. Supporters can purchase umbrellas that range in price from $5 to $100 in honor of someone or in memory of someone. The umbrellas make a colorful display on the walls of the lobby and Alpine Bank generously matches all donations up to $1,500. Umbrellas are available at Alpine Bank Snowmass or The Snowmass Center Thursday and Friday afternoon and Aug. 19 and 20.

The board is made up completely of volunteers and has no administrative overhead in order to maximize the value of each dollar donated by the community. The current boards of directors are Robert DeWetter, Marion Garrett, Betsy Burns Sima, Nancy Ferguson, Marylou Farrell and Tyler Newton. For more information on the Snowmass Village Community Outreach Fund call Marion Garrett at 970-618-6703, or Betsy Burns Sima 970-948-9367.

Tyler Newton

Snowmass Village