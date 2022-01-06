Only free-market homeowners should vote in Aspen elections
The accommodation of thousands in Aspen’s government housing, many not entitled to be there, predictably has created a corrupt cycle: The subsidized voters pack council with toadies who vote more subsidies at the expense of the people who pay for them, i.e., everyone else.
The only solution is to require those living in subsidized housing to forfeit their right to vote in city elections. Who will bell that cat?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Pants on fire
“I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy; I’m the one trying to save American democracy.” — Donald Trump July 3, 2021, Sarasota, Florida