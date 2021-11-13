One local’s observations
I love the statement, “I’m not anti-vax; I’m pro-choice.” Sounds like a familiar phrase related to abortion!
Thanks to the senior center and Two Roots Farm for their collaboration in providing free vegetables to the seniors, summer and fall.
No to Pandora’s — I am a skier. The environment will be negatively affected and there will be development.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
