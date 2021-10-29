One can dream

Being grateful is a good strategy for listening to or reading news. Listening to Beethoven’s Ode to Joy and loving fall helps too. Celebrating human dynamism and progress is wonderful. Understanding risk and reward, uncertainty and adventure, heroes and sacrifice isn’t bad either.

With chilly nights upon us it is good to settle down in a thickly cushioned chair with a warm slice of apple pie a la mode topped with some tropical cinnamon and dark chocolate. Mmmmm.

Dreams of owning a SEV, Solar Electric Vehicle, dance in my head. Make mine an Aptera all-wheel drive Luna model, please. The idea of incredibly low life-cycle maintenance/fuel costs is comforting.

Tom Mooney

Aspen