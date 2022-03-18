On leadership
Hey, Carl Heck, aren’t we overjoyed that the adults are in charge now? Too bad they’re Russian adults.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Standing with Ukraine
Thank you to all who attended the rally last Saturday. We had a great turnout in Paepcke Park. The spirit and colors of Ukraine of those attending was inspiring. Please continue your support and awareness…