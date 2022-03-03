Oligarchs among us
It is no secret that wealthy Russians own property and spend millions of dollars in Aspen each year. Are we going to just conveniently ignore this fact as Putin’s brutal onslaught in Ukraine continues, as more innocent die?
Perhaps it is time for Aspen to reject this blood money, and for our Russian visitors to publicly renounce Putin and this violence.
Donate to Ukraine if you can; there are plenty of worthy options.
Eric Johnson
Aspen
Mare’s Playgroup isn’t replaceable
As Miss Mare’s daughter and Kadi Kulhenberg’s cousin, I am deeply saddened by policies set by the city of Aspen and Kids First’s Director Shirley Ritter that are forcing Playgroup to close this summer.