Oligarchs among us

It is no secret that wealthy Russians own property and spend millions of dollars in Aspen each year. Are we going to just conveniently ignore this fact as Putin’s brutal onslaught in Ukraine continues, as more innocent die?

Perhaps it is time for Aspen to reject this blood money, and for our Russian visitors to publicly renounce Putin and this violence.

Donate to Ukraine if you can; there are plenty of worthy options.

Eric Johnson

Aspen