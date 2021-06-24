OHV mayhem in Marble

Your article in the June 19, 2021 Aspen Times was very informative. Curtis Wackerle covered all the points (“Parking is a choke point in Marble’s motorized use conundrum,” Aspen Journalism ).

These OHVs are a serious problem caused by all the 20- and 30-somethings from the Front Range who read about the Lead King Loop on social media. They infiltrate the Marble area like rats. If you want to get rid of rats, remove the cheese. Limiting the number of these OHVs would be a good start. Then appoint every citizen in Marble as an assistant constable or marshal. They would be able to cite any speeding or reckless drivers.

The funds gathered could build a parking lot near the old airport. The usual OHV offenders are the younger drivers who find it necessary to show their lack of skill at operating these vehicles. Their parents should be cited for not controlling their kids.

Jim Wingers

Aspen