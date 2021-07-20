Ode to Ed Berkeley
Editor’s note: The Aspen Times published the following letter in August 2005. We are publishing it again at the writer’s request, which was made after Ed Berkeley passed away Saturday.
Aspen’s shops sure shift location
From vacation to vacation.
Dining places vanish, too,
Making way for something new.
I prefer what never changes —
Grandeur of the mountain ranges,
The leaping fountain near the park,
The magic of the sky near dark.
But best of summer’s constancies —
The pleasures of Ed Berkeley’s knees.
How I love his Master Classes
And I bring my opera glasses
To enjoy the best of sports —
Eying Berkeley in his shorts.
Oh, Ed Berkeley, you’re no Grable,
But your legs look strong and stable.
You perfect each student’s style
While your humor makes them smile.
How you energize their acting —
And your standards are exacting!
But while singers trill their high notes,
It’s your ankles that get my votes.
From the first strains of Ben Britten
It was clear that I was smitten.
Maybe it’s those snappy socks —
I think: me Vixen, you Fox.
Surely you’re a happy fella;
There’s a grin on your patella!
Operagoers crave romance.
(Could I love Ed in long pants)?
Ed, you pace the stage with zest —
Star of Aspen’s best Shortsfest!
Ethel Gofen
Aspen and Chicago
