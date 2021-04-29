Now about Ruth …

Ruth Harrison: Aspen pundit without credibility. Our son is a third generation Aspenite that lives in the extremely crowded vicinity of 1020 E. Cooper.

Ruth was his elementary gym teacher, who at a parent teacher conference told us in front of Will that he was extremely uncoordinated. Will, at 15, went onto the U.S. ski team and was ranked No. 1 in the world for his age. Under the kind advice of Max Marolt, he pursued a master’s degree in environmental science for which he obtained virtually for free by racing for and then coaching for the University of Utah Ski Team. Today besides a skier, he is a pro mountain biker.

Caroline and Scott McDonald

Aspen