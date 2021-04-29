Now about Ruth …
Ruth Harrison: Aspen pundit without credibility. Our son is a third generation Aspenite that lives in the extremely crowded vicinity of 1020 E. Cooper.
Ruth was his elementary gym teacher, who at a parent teacher conference told us in front of Will that he was extremely uncoordinated. Will, at 15, went onto the U.S. ski team and was ranked No. 1 in the world for his age. Under the kind advice of Max Marolt, he pursued a master’s degree in environmental science for which he obtained virtually for free by racing for and then coaching for the University of Utah Ski Team. Today besides a skier, he is a pro mountain biker.
Caroline and Scott McDonald
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Now about Ruth …
Ruth Harrison: Aspen pundit without credibility. Our son is a third generation Aspenite that lives in the extremely crowded vicinity of 1020 E. Cooper.