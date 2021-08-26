Not loving the Skico logo
I hope Aspen Skiing Co. didn’t spend vast amounts of money on their new ace of spades logo. If they wanted to go back in time, they should have used the original logo that actually resembled an aspen leaf.
Catherine Croce
Aspen
