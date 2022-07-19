Not giving up on Aspen

Thank you, Wendy Hemingway, for your poignant missive in favor of returning Aspen to how we once knew this wonderful community to be (“Aspen has lost its touch,” letters, June 13, The Aspen Times). I’m realistic enough to know that there’s no magic potion to save us, but at the same time, I’m not willing to give up the fight, as I believe there may be hundreds of us who are ready to take up the whip and defend our way of life here.

I suggest, let’s narrow our focus to what we can realistically accomplish, like building a new bridge over Castle Creek. The delicious steaks at Catch Steak, at 50 bucks a bite, may be outside our reach, but we can still do the basic stuff to save our community for our lifetimes and for future generations.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village