Not feeling the city these days

I really thought the mayor and council would understand you never close a beloved and necessary children playgroup until and unless you offer a reliable, safe and loving option. Seriously, the city said that if you cannot open one additional day per week we will shut you down? This is shocking for every working parent.

Is anyone else starting to wonder if any of our city of Aspen leaders are just cruel or truly inept? Their solution? Bring in a national “chain.” You just cannot make this stuff up anymore.

Another “ugh” with this group.

Lorrie Winnerman

Aspen