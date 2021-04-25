Not buying what CORE is selling

In the April 17 Aspen Times, Bill Stirling, co-founder of CORE (a former Aspen mayor), announced CORE needs a new taxpayer funding source to continue (“Getting at the CORE of carbon neutral in the Roaring Fork Valley”).

Accordingly, as a University of California formally educated sociologist who is trained in using the scientific method, as well as being a neo-classical economist with strong Austrian economists’ leanings, my perception of today’s CORE is as follows:

CORE’s Bill Stirling, Mona Newton, et.al., are actually “community organizers” and “rent seekers” and are burdened with “legacy inertia.” In other words, a “creative destruction” within the marketplace is moving toward renewables and net zero carbon much faster, much more efficient and cost effective for Aspen/Pitkin public money to continue to fund CORE and its dinosaurs.

I suggest a “Deep Decarbonization Pathway” for the city of Aspen/Pitkin County, which would require an energy audit, at the time of resale, of all residential properties. The energy audit is to be performed by certified, private-sector contractors. By requiring an energy audit at the time of resale, well-established phenomenon of behavioral economics is then in play between buyer and seller — including point of sale “price discovery” and “opportunity costs.”

In closing, former Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman said CORE is highly effective with its grants, rebates and assessments. “That money is distributed eight or nine times over,” Newman said. Is George Newman referencing the economic phenomenon known as “velocity of money,” at a multiple of “eight or nine times over”? If so, George Newman is quite mistaken and is displaying an ignorance of fundamental economics. The best “multiplier” possible in a government-funded CORE model is measurably much less than three, not eight or nine.

Carl L. McWilliams

Glenwood Springs