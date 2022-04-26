Not buying lawsuit’s claim

Maroon Creek lawsuit: The real question is: What in the world did the Ostrofskys do to get thrown out of the club? The assertion that it was because they were Jewish is preposterous. Many of the members of the Maroon Creek Club are Jewish as are some of the board members.

It may be interesting how the court rules on the privacy of the club, but certainly this was not religious discrimination. The Maroon Creek Club has always had some real characters in their membership, so the Ostrofskys must have been extraordinarily obnoxious to actually get thrown out.

Herschel Ross

Basalt