Not all mountain shrines created equally

I’m saddened to read of the HST shrine getting cleared out — he’s my favorite.

But let’s be honest with ourselves: Sometimes these shrines look more like a bunch of plastic garbage someone left in the woods. Especially after a few years in the elements. Should we still be assembling these things in such a manner? No offense to our lost friends, favorite authors, artists, or any state in the union, but maybe a wooden sign not nailed into a living tree will do.

Do we not have enough shrines dedicated to micro-plastics? The Pitkin County landfill is my favorite.

TR Schwerin

Aspen