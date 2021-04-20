Not all mountain shrines created equally
I’m saddened to read of the HST shrine getting cleared out — he’s my favorite.
But let’s be honest with ourselves: Sometimes these shrines look more like a bunch of plastic garbage someone left in the woods. Especially after a few years in the elements. Should we still be assembling these things in such a manner? No offense to our lost friends, favorite authors, artists, or any state in the union, but maybe a wooden sign not nailed into a living tree will do.
Do we not have enough shrines dedicated to micro-plastics? The Pitkin County landfill is my favorite.
TR Schwerin
Aspen
Aspen High School going for woke?
Having been a teacher for more than four decades, I have grown accustomed to my profession’s penchant for faddish groupthink and what I call the missionary spirit — the need among many of us to…