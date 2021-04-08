Nominate your favorite elementary teachers

Nominate an outstanding elementary teachers for cash awards and valley-wide recognition! Nine teachers will win cash prizes — three from each of our three communities (Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt). The awards are $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second and $1,000 for third. The deadline to nominate an outstanding elementary school teacher is 5 p.m. April 15.

Nominations may be submitted online at http://www.summit54.org . It only takes a minute to nominate your favorite elementary teacher and give that teacher the opportunity to be recognized. All teachers nominated will be featured in a special four-page insert on May 19 in both The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

For the past 10 years, Summit54 has helped provide academic and life enrichment opportunities for elementary students in our lower and mid valley. We wouldn’t be able to fulfill our mission without the selfless service of our region’s incredible teachers, who throughout the pandemic have stepped up to provide in-person summer learning opportunities in outdoor settings as well as after-school tutoring during the fall, winter and spring. These teachers have helped our valley’s youngest learners develop a solid academic foundation from which to build during the pandemic.

Truly all teachers in our region are outstanding teachers and all are deserving of our recognition and thanks. Their service allowed our schools to provide in-person learning far earlier than most schools around the country. Let’s all take time to commend our teachers for their service. Please tell a teacher thank you today.

Terri Caine

Summit54