‘No Truth No More’
To make things true you just gotta believe
Any theory anybody, anywhere might conceive
Though it ain’t worth a dime, if it kinda makes cents
Lots of folks’ll come to its defense
You know, like Margie Green; ya gotta love’r
Her mom and dad are sister and brother
Well, that’s not for sure, but why not?
A lie told well won’t never be forgot
Just keep sayin’ it over and over again
Louder and more and never give in
Margie’s mom and dad are sister and brother
That’s the truth; it is — ain’t no other
Patience and persistence is all it takes
Till nobody knows what’s truth and what’s fakes
‘Specially if ya don’t believe in no science
Then, who needs truth, or factual compliance
Or evidence or data or info or logic
Just deny anything that’s at all pedagogic
Make it up as you go along
Say it loud and often and say it strong
And what you get is the party of Lincoln
Craven and dumb, without no thinkin’
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
