No more Scrooges
Tom Marshall’s letters make me smile (“Where’s the love?” Dec. 21, The Aspen Times). Isn’t it time for all the other mean-spirited letter writers to just be grateful to live in this blessed valley?
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Being thankful is a virtue.
Lorrie Winnerman
Aspen
