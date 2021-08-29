No-go on Skico logo

What are you thinking, Aspen Skiing Co? Does it take three years to come up with a spade for a leaf? Is this what Skico stands for, an empty leaf outline. R.J Gallagher states “the logo is simple and clean, sexy with flowing lines of interconnectivity and grace.” There are no flowing lines, no grace, no sex but, yes, it is simple in the most basic sense.

If this logo represents step one of Skico’s foundation of change, I shudder to see step two, Viva Las Vegas.

Susan Jenkins

Snowmass