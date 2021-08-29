No-go on Skico logo
What are you thinking, Aspen Skiing Co? Does it take three years to come up with a spade for a leaf? Is this what Skico stands for, an empty leaf outline. R.J Gallagher states “the logo is simple and clean, sexy with flowing lines of interconnectivity and grace.” There are no flowing lines, no grace, no sex but, yes, it is simple in the most basic sense.
If this logo represents step one of Skico’s foundation of change, I shudder to see step two, Viva Las Vegas.
Susan Jenkins
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
No-go on Skico logo
What are you thinking, Aspen Skiing Co? Does it take three years to come up with a spade for a leaf? Is this what Skico stands for, an empty leaf outline. R.J Gallagher states “the…