No day care, no leadership

The local parents in Aspen who have the need for day care are now driving from Aspen to Snowmass twice a day because the mayor and council closed the convenient and loved child-care center in the West End where the parents could bike!

So, now we can blame the city “leaders” for more carbon and parent aggravation. The same parents drive around Aspen for 30 minutes looking for parking to pick up items downtown.

I have the same question every time: Who do our “leaders” represent? Certainly none of us who vote.

Lorrie Winnerman

Aspen