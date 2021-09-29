No automobiles in Aspen

Thank you, Andy! I have always enjoyed your editorials and everything else that you have shared with the people who truly love Aspen. You said it perfectly, as you always do. Yes, we are full! And we all suffer the consequences. (“Guest commentary: Aspen and the 5-pound sack,” Sept. 23, The Aspen Times)

I agree with you and have one more suggestion to add. As I have been saying for years now, we need to make Highway 82 a toll road! Then that money raised would pay for the enormous parking lots that we will need for everyone who is denied driving into Aspen can park! There will have to be some exemptions, such as police officers and firemen. But that should be worked out at a later date. First things first! First no cars, etc., then toll roads.

Jan Louthis

Aspen