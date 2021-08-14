No appetite for Aspen

The last nail has finally been put in the coffin. All the places that made the Aspen what it was, have been going, going gone.

Fast Eddies, Little Annie’s, Red Onion, Smith’s, etc.

I just saw the new menu at Woody Creek Tavern. I’m sure the new owners will do very well, but who wants a lobster roll there? It has always been margaritas and cheese enchiladas

Gordon Gemunder

McLean, Colorado