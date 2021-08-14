No appetite for Aspen
The last nail has finally been put in the coffin. All the places that made the Aspen what it was, have been going, going gone.
Fast Eddies, Little Annie’s, Red Onion, Smith’s, etc.
I just saw the new menu at Woody Creek Tavern. I’m sure the new owners will do very well, but who wants a lobster roll there? It has always been margaritas and cheese enchiladas
Gordon Gemunder
McLean, Colorado
Efficient, affordable housing for all
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” sounds great, but try finding affordable decent housing with a low income. Clearly, the free market is not working for most people.