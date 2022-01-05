New blood, old arguments

Carolyn Sackariason’s last column reminded me how, every few years, someone who’s lived here for five minutes begins telling Aspen exactly what’s broken and how to fix it (“Rants of the entitled have special place in a reporter’s inbox,” Dec. 19, 2021, The Aspen Times).

Typically, it’s the entrance, housing or lefty politics. Sadly, rather than assimilate, they try to remake the entire valley in their own image. They’re as annoying as ants at a picnic.

Those old-timers who preserved Aspen’s culture and beauty don’t need a scolding. Further, if Aspen is so terrible, why do these people move here?

Jim Paussa

Basalt