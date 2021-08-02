New Aspen beyond reach
Mel Blumenthal’s commentary of June 30 in the Aspen Daily News has inspired me to share part of a letter sent to friends recently:
“With the help of Christies I was able to catch a glimpse of the future ‘New Aspen,’ thinking my bod might not outlast the trends. Seeing an ad for an art show at Christies this past week, one of their advertising pictures caught my eye: A monkey carrying a sandwich board that said ‘Keep it real.’ Alors! I must be some famous artist’s muse! I must check this out! Frankly I loved the picture, possibly because it was the only one in the place I could relate to. Asking the price, I blanked out to the extent I couldn’t remember the exact figure but it was close to a million dollars. Keeping it real in Aspen, man!”
Pat Milligan
Aspen
