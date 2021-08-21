Name that tune
Regarding Aspen Skiing Co.’s new $69 hiking fee, I find the figure rich in its symbolism to the community in every possible way. What’s the name of that local song Skico and its ownership (unnamed billionaire Chicago family with a penchant for bribery) still ban from all company property?
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Just asking for a booster
I am sitting outside City Market Pharmacy after being turned away for the third day in a row for requesting a COVID-19 booster shot.