Music Fest patron not coming back this year
This summer at Benedict Music Tent, the vaccinated will be separated from the un-vaccinated.
What about just distributing yellow stars, like Adolf Hitler did? Next, go the back of the bus? Different hours to buy groceries? Or maybe some camp to educate, like in China?
What about medical privacy? The people deciding about this are despicable! We will not attend the festival and hope a lot of people will do the same.
Do not sell me the B.S. that is it for the protection of everybody.
Michele Stoerr
Snowmass
