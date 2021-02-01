Mulcahy matriarch has a question for Polis

Governor Polis,

I’m an 85-year-old widow and Republican. Congratulations on your appointment of Skippy Mesirow, the chair of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, (APCHA,) to your Special Eviction Prevention Task Force.

However, I am unsure of the “prevention” aspect as Skippy’s attorney is arguing during a pandemic that:

1. The March 31 CDC eviction moratorium doesn’t apply.

2. CDC rules don’t apply to me.

3. My right to a jury which I paid for should also be denied.

Could you please talk to him or are you supportive of this political eviction?

Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen