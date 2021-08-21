Muddying the waters
I heard a silly rumor that wildfires led to mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, and that the mudslides had affected the roadway, altered the ecosystem, and changed the course of the river. I don’t believe any of this because I also heard from climate change experts that everything on the planet was supposed to remain unchanged. Forever.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Just asking for a booster
I am sitting outside City Market Pharmacy after being turned away for the third day in a row for requesting a COVID-19 booster shot.