Much on the line with school board elections

As a former teacher in the Aspen school system, I know how critical parental involvement is in the process of education. No healthy parent wants the innocence of their children destroyed by explicit sex education and pushing divisive aspects of critical race theory in grade school.

Unless indoctrinated, children don’t care about the color of skin, religion, or gender identity. They want friends with whom to play and communicate. With this in mind, school board elections are critical. I know Anna Zane, Dr. Susan Zimet and I have great respect for Christa Giezl (for Aspen School District) and Steve Fotion (for Roaring Fork), a successful business man. As there is so much at stake, I hope you will seriously consider voting for these people.

Camilla Sparlin

Aspen