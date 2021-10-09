Mr. Kenny’s background shows his commitment to RE-1
As I exited the Roaring Fork soccer game more than a week ago, I ran into Kenny Teitler (Mr. Kenny) and his wife, Karla, as they were headed in. I was awed that they still take the time to attend local sporting events even though their daughters are both in their latter years of college after having attended Roaring Fork High School (CU and Stanford).
Mr. Kenny has probably taught a large portion of the players and attendees though, or interacted with them during his decades of involvement with Folklorico. Despite having retired from teaching after 25-plus years in the district, Kenny is not going anywhere anytime soon. He continues to invest his time and effort into being a pre-collegiate mentor for current ninth graders in the community. Mr Kenny has spent his career supporting bilingual education in our diverse valley. He (and Karla) have made positive impacts not only on my children directly but countless others during those 25 years.
It’s time for him to take that knowledge and dedication to the board and support parents, teachers and the community that he’s such a valuable part of. Vote Kenny Teitler for RE-1 board!
Matt Brockman
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Yes on 5B, Kenny and Kathryn for RFSD
With all the complicated problems we face today, it’s hard to find a simple step you can take to have a positive impact on a big problem. But on Nov. 2 you have a great…