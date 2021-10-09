Mr. Kenny’s background shows his commitment to RE-1

As I exited the Roaring Fork soccer game more than a week ago, I ran into Kenny Teitler (Mr. Kenny) and his wife, Karla, as they were headed in. I was awed that they still take the time to attend local sporting events even though their daughters are both in their latter years of college after having attended Roaring Fork High School (CU and Stanford).

Mr. Kenny has probably taught a large portion of the players and attendees though, or interacted with them during his decades of involvement with Folklorico. Despite having retired from teaching after 25-plus years in the district, Kenny is not going anywhere anytime soon. He continues to invest his time and effort into being a pre-collegiate mentor for current ninth graders in the community. Mr Kenny has spent his career supporting bilingual education in our diverse valley. He (and Karla) have made positive impacts not only on my children directly but countless others during those 25 years.

It’s time for him to take that knowledge and dedication to the board and support parents, teachers and the community that he’s such a valuable part of. Vote Kenny Teitler for RE-1 board!

Matt Brockman

Carbondale