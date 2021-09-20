Mountains of irony

My reaction to the Sep. 15 article headlined “Artist to encapsulate art museum facade with inflated installation” is — how ironic.

After erecting a gigantic building that obliterates the view of Aspen’s iconic mountains, the facade of this building will be covered with an installation “created with the intent of evoking the natural shape of the mountains as an iconic symbol of the city of Aspen and its immediate surroundings.” How considerate of the museum to cover this building with a reminder of the exceptional view it has stolen from us.

Linda Vitti

Aspen