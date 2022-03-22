More whining from Red Ant

I am surprised The Red Ant isn’t complaining too hard about missing the opportunity to spend $200 for a single sheet of plywood and $30 for a pre-cut two-by-four someday when a bunch of poor people take over her Lumberyard (“Flouting Aspen’s climate goals at the Lumberyard,” commentary by Elizabeth Milias, March 20, The Aspen Times).

She speaks of too many cars in the hood and pollution, but she doesn’t recall that area being a stone’s throw from that lung-hurtful airport. Clearly she isn’t worried about air pollution. She just wants to complain about a fairly ugly neighborhood for some reason.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village