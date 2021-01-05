More Trump being Trump

We in the United States are experiencing the highest hospitalization and death rates, and most dire effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to date. Our “leader,” who neglected to provide a plan for dissemination of the vaccine, is busy golfing, obstructing Congress’ ability to provide us with aid, and making calls to reverse the results of the election, which he lost after months of trying to skew it in his favor.

Biden won the election by more than 7 million votes and by a margin of 306-232 in the Electoral College. Trump has lost 60 of 61 challenges in the courts. Despite the flimflam circulating in Lauren Boebert’s head and on social media, Trump supporters’ accusations of irregularities and fraud could not be substantiated in the courtrooms where there are penalties for lying.

It is against the law to “solicit” or “request” election fraud. On Jan. 3, 2021, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recorded a call from Donald J. Trump asking him to adjust Georgia’s vote to give the election to Trump, telling him that he could just say that he had recalculated. Trump also demanded information about Georgia voters, including their voter IDs and registrations. When he was told that by law, the state is prohibited from sharing that information, Trump replied, “Well, you have to.”

This is our “law and order president,” breaking the law and threatening our citizens rights.

Counting the days.

Annette Roberts-Gray

Carbondale