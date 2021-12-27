 More solving, less complaining | AspenTimes.com
More solving, less complaining

Do you know what, “Karen”? It isn’t inane hate mail; it is actually fun mail (“And a happy new year,” letters, The Aspen Times).

Also, you would be an obscure letter writer if you came up with some constructive solutions instead of wandering around town all week complaining about nothing.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village

