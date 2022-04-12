More revenue streams for Carbondale pools
Oops, I goofed. In my recent letter I misstated the debt owed by the town of Carbondale (“Carbondale has higher priorities than new pools,” April 5, The Aspen Times). There is only one loan and that is the remaining financing on the town rec center. My bad.
However, now that the voters approved financing a new town pool, there is a further point to be made. There is an old tradition in small towns to take a thrifty approach to public facilities.
In my humble opinion, the local school district should be involved in a new public pool. One of the selling points of this pool proposal was teaching swimming to the local children. Why not do this in an organized way that is open to all students? But the kids are in school at times when the town pool is closed. This leads me to suggest a winter cover to allow winter swimming lessons and lap swimming. Next you have school swimming teams and racing. And don’t forget winter use for the seniors.
Extending the use of the pool should increase the revenue. Some sort of cost sharing can be done between the school district and the town. Fabric covers are frequently used over pools. I made a search and was “swamped” with email inquiries. The Snowmass Club had an inflated two-court “bubble” for years.
As climate change increases in severity, it becomes so important to conserve the public resources.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Take the money and run
There are few things worse than a rich whiny real estate developer, especially one who just reaped a $66 million windfall. It appears he pulled a fast one on the town; he’s not the first…