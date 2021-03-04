More respect, less division without Rush and DJT
It is propitious that we’ve lost Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump at the same moment. I imagine our society is better off with fewer voices promoting derision, division and discord.
I look for an increase of respectful, thoughtful interactions now that speak to our common threads of human need. I see more kindness in me when facing my prejudices.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Trust the experts
The big lesson from the recent Texas fiasco is that non-regulation of business isn’t always a good thing. The private electric and gas companies saved what, some millions by not winterizing their equipment, but the…