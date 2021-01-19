More kindness, less judgment with Mulcahy

I would like to make a comment to Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, city of Aspen, Aspen Skiing Co., etc. with the ongoing Lee Mulcahy drama that has infested our community. In fact, it really applies to everyone — me included in all situations.

John 8:7 “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” More kindness, patience and forgiveness would serve us better than judging others, being hateful and thinking one is more superior.

Ruthie Hostetler

Aspen