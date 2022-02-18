More housing means more Aspen traffic

Aspen is planning 310 additional affordable-housing units at the lumberyard and 79 at Burlingame. The problem is that all of the units are located west of the roundabout and will add to the already unacceptable traffic congestion in and out of town.

It’s time to do something meaningful about the roundabout other than repaving it. It’s absurd to have our only meaningful entrance consist of a roundabout serving three roads with a 10 miles per hour speed limit. We need to improve it with an overpass or underpass providing unobstructed traffic along Highway 82.

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village