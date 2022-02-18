More housing means more Aspen traffic
Aspen is planning 310 additional affordable-housing units at the lumberyard and 79 at Burlingame. The problem is that all of the units are located west of the roundabout and will add to the already unacceptable traffic congestion in and out of town.
It’s time to do something meaningful about the roundabout other than repaving it. It’s absurd to have our only meaningful entrance consist of a roundabout serving three roads with a 10 miles per hour speed limit. We need to improve it with an overpass or underpass providing unobstructed traffic along Highway 82.
Eric Simon
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Consider impacts from proposed Redstone-McClure trail
This is regarding the Redstone-to-McClure proposed bike trail and Wilderness Workshop’s involvement and response.