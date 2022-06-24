More for the complaint box
When I read The Aspen Times the other day (which I may not be doing much longer), I saw a confusing ad that made me think I was reading the April Fool’s Day edition.
A paid membership to The Aspen Times? Really? Exclusive access to reporting and the community? Is the Times not making enough revenue from the billions of dollars’ worth of real estate advertising? This is just another pay-to-play experience that perfectly exemplifies where this town is headed and further drives the wedge between the haves and have nots. It won’t be long until the Times is just another glossy collection of multi-million dollar home ads and curated, censored stories about the privileged life here in Aspen. I’ll be surprised if they even print this letter.
Bob Dennis
Aspen
