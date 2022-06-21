More cars, less parking

Well, it’s official! Aspen City Council is on ketamine to come up with the idea to remove 40 parking spaces from downtown.

Nowhere to park is the elephant in the room. The old derelict Boomerang Lodge and adjacent empty lot is a perfect spot for a multi-story car park shuttle into town and only a block from Main Street. Just put a traffic light on 5th and Main.

The straight shot/cut and cover will only make it worse if tourists and workers can’t park when they get home!!

Wake up.

Simon Allen





Carbondale