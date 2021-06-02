Moose clashes and crashes inevitable

When moose were introduced into the Roaring Fork Valley, it was only a matter of time (“Moose struck by car and killed on Highway 82 near Aspen,” June 1, aspentimes.com).

In Maine, we know that if we hit a deer, we wreck our grille.

If you hit a moose, it’s like a cow on stilts, and it comes through the windshield! In narrow valleys, there is no place to hide. Taking a picture up close is recipe for disaster, too. What were they thinking?

Does a human being have to die?

Carol Ward

Falmouth, Maine