Moose clashes and crashes inevitable
When moose were introduced into the Roaring Fork Valley, it was only a matter of time (“Moose struck by car and killed on Highway 82 near Aspen,” June 1, aspentimes.com).
In Maine, we know that if we hit a deer, we wreck our grille.
If you hit a moose, it’s like a cow on stilts, and it comes through the windshield! In narrow valleys, there is no place to hide. Taking a picture up close is recipe for disaster, too. What were they thinking?
Does a human being have to die?
Carol Ward
Falmouth, Maine
