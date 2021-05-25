Monks are returning to Aspen

You are loved! The monks are coming early, and there will be a sacred art sand mandala at Pitkin County Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 30, with a demonstration workshop at 3 p.m. If you are curious about scheduling a one-day mandala, let Aspen Tibet know (aspentibet@gmail.com).

Along with cultivating compassionate community, it is our goal to support your well-being. We are here for you. Enjoy!

Serene Washburn

Aspen