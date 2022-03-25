Money wins in Aspen’s housing issues

Let’s face it, Aspen’s housing shortage will never end. There is simply not enough Aspen to go around. In our “new normal“ post-COVID there are now millions of households in America that can work anywhere with internet — we shouldn’t be surprised they choose places like Aspen. With effectively unlimited demand, banning short-term rentals is like treating a cold by banning sneezing. The market doesn’t care, people with money who want to spend time here will find a way and supply will continue to decline.

I know many feel they’re being pushed out of town, and they are. But in America, we have no more right to be here than anybody else. We are all equal, so money will continue to be the deciding factor in who gets to be here, and who doesn’t.

Unless we want to ban outsiders, the only way to guarantee housing in the long term is to either provide it or pay enough that market rate housing is affordable. Better to accept it now.

Tye Zasacky

Aspen