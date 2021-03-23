Missouri Heights the wrong location for Ascendigo’s proposed camp facility

This is in response to Mr. Rhett Adams’ comment supporting the location of a camp in the midst of Missouri Heights “a few months out of each year.“ (”Ascendigo plan for Missouri Heights camp facility meets with neighbor opposition,“ comments, Feb. 15, 2021)

This, unfortunately, is not the case. Digging into the Ascendigo application, the “summer camp” extends for May 1 through Sept. 30, and will host 100-plus campers, counselors and staff each day.

“Turnover” day (Sunday) will also include parents, guests, caterers, etc., increasing the number of people present to 150 people or more. They propose to build over 50,000 square feet in improvements, including a dining room that serves 100 diners and lodging and housing for 100 people. The “winter camp,” which includes offsite activities, will run Jan. 1 though March 30. Other times of the year, seminars and other programs will utilize the site. This is a year-round commercial enterprise in size and scope, and its impact to the rural single-family home neighborhood cannot be understated.

Wildfire danger is very real in the entire valley and in particular in Missouri Heights because of high, continuous winds. The need for swift evacuation of all residents is exacerbated when a heavily concentrated population is located in this area which has extremely limited and difficult evacuation routes. Water is a precious commodity in Missouri Heights, as it is all over the Roaring Fork Valley, and yet Ascendigo intends to disregard this reality in its plan to build a large recreational pond and run a camp that by necessity, includes a commercial kitchen, laundry facilities and will support the needs of 100 people every day.

Many homes in Missouri Heights are very modest. Missouri Heights is not Aspen. The impact of a potential 15 scattered homes housing far fewer people would have far less environmental impact than what is proposed by this development. Those who are interested should take the time to understand the true impacts of the proposed “camp” before leaping to a conclusion as to its suitability for year-round, concentrated use in this location. To find out more, visit http://www.keepmohrural.com

Karen Moculeski

Carbondale