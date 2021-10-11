Missing opera Saturdays at the Isis Theatre

Speaking for the loyal band of opera lovers here in Aspen, we are deeply disappointed that the Isis indicates no plans for showing the Met Live in HD operas this season.

Why is that?

These delightful events utilize the Isis a few times a year starting at 11 a.m. when the theater is otherwise not in use. And they bring such joy and pleasure during these dreary isolated times.

Bring back the Met!

Susanna Temescu





Aspen