Misled by Ascendigo

After reading Peter Bell’s guest column, I am saddened by the continued deception as Ascendigo tries to make its case to the community (“The Promise of Ascendigo Ranch,” May 26, The Aspen Times).

There are many inaccuracies in his post, and the facts will bear this out when all evidence is presented to the Garfield Board of County Commissioners.

But I must call out one obvious point that Mr. Bell knows to be false. I had a private conversation with Mr. Bell a few weeks ago, during which he acknowledged that the original proposal for homes to be built on the site was for 15, not 21 homes, as is frequently misstated. In his recent column he wrote “more than 20 homes.” Was this an attempt to move closer to the truth? It is still intentionally deceptive.

Mr. Bell, no one in our organization has, as you stated, “pushed back on your vision.” We have and always will support continued efforts to improve the lives of children and young adults on the autism spectrum. But those who are moved to support the Ascendigo proposal simply based on its admirable mission should recall a shrewd statement by the famous philosopher Kierkegaard: “Even what appears to be the purest feeling could still be a deception.”

As the process moves forward, do not forget the wise Roman proverb: “He who has once used deception will deceive again.”

Joe Nuzzarello

Carbondale