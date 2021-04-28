Misdiagnosis for Nugent?
So I see Ted Nugent, who repeatedly implied that COVID-19 is a hoax, has come down with the virus. Maybe it was a false diagnosis and he really contracted cat scratch fever.
Tom OKeefe
Midvalley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Marxists have it figured out
Objectively looking back through history, I used to despise the grifter Marxist leaders who exploited the “useful idiots,” as Lenin so lovingly called them, but it is clear no system makes its leaders as rich…