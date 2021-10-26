Minorities squeezed by Aspen Skico’s vax mandate

Aspen Skiing Co., by mandating vaccination, you are participating in open segregation and discrimination. You have just excluded 42% of black Coloradans and 64% of Hispanic Coloradans from a large portion of your business.

You will, however, still take their money so they can ski on your expensive snow. They just can’t enjoy the finer things like apres dining. Tell me, is this what you mean by social justice?

James Gordon

Carbondale