Minorities squeezed by Aspen Skico’s vax mandate
Aspen Skiing Co., by mandating vaccination, you are participating in open segregation and discrimination. You have just excluded 42% of black Coloradans and 64% of Hispanic Coloradans from a large portion of your business.
You will, however, still take their money so they can ski on your expensive snow. They just can’t enjoy the finer things like apres dining. Tell me, is this what you mean by social justice?
James Gordon
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Things to consider about Pandora’s proposal
With regard to the proposed Pandora’s expansion, it seems that many people have lost focus on some obvious facts.