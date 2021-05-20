Mind control the government’s M.O.

The government must make it sound as if they are giving permission. “We can participate” because they “allow it” and the public misses the cue and mind-control phrases they use that hand the citizen one more command they must follow. They reinforce the command to get the vaccination and that government commands it or you will be controlled as to where you may go, a violation of our constitutional right to free travel.

So now each part of our lives will be controlled because we are asked “Where are your papers?” We still have people who immigrated from Communists’ oppression, and we must ask them what living under a dictatorship is like. Even now with nations embracing a freedom they were given are guilty until proven innocent by law.

We should listen to the horror stories and see what is in our future. It should be clear as to the goals of government power and control. With each violation of our amendments that control government we inch ever more closely to that control.

Today you have a choice; waiting to act will only make it harder and more costly. I resist.

Michael Galvis

Snowmass Village