Midwives deserve our appreciation

In reply to The Aspen Times’ recent article interviewing Dr. Ellen Brooks and celebrating the recognition of Valley View Hospital’s wonderful maternal/infant care, I would like to include major kudos and appreciation for the Certified Nurse Midwives there!

These amazing and dedicated CNMs are integral to the quality care rendered by VVH and essential to meeting the varied needs of mothers and families in our community. I celebrate and honor these women for their commitment to healthy moms and babies, and to consumer choice in health care providers in our valley.

Thank you, Certified Nurse Midwives at VVH. We appreciate you all!

Julianne Guy

Carbondale